Funeral Services for Ricardo Torres, 73, of Needville, Texas will be held Monday, June 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Ministries 3015 5th St. in Stafford, Texas. Burial will follow at Needville Public Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 18, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Ministries. Prayer services will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Torres was born May 2, 1950, in Edinburg, Texas and passed away June 12, 2023, in Needville, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Catarino and Ramona Torres; his brothers Rene Torres, Alejos Torres, Lauro Torres, Roberto Torres and Ruben Torres; his sisters Guadalupe Torres and Juanita Solis.
He is survived by his loving wife Carmela Torres; his sons Ricardo Torres, Jr. and wife Maribel, Jose Angel Torres, and wife Cynthia; his daughters Rachel Sanders and husband Casey, Guadalupe Torres; his brothers Jose Torres and wife Becky, Raul Torres and Balvina, Alberto Torres, Epifanio Torres and wife Lala, Isabel “Bob” Torres and wife Lydia, Catarino Torres, Jr. and wife Martina and Ramon Torres; his sisters Rosa Rueda and husband Carlos, Marcelina Franco and Tomasa Ovalle; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; as well as other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Mr. Torres please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.