Rev. Marvin Gene Albright

Marvin Gene Albright of Pleasant Hill, TN, son of John J. and Selma I. (Scherer) Albright was born in Houston, TX and grew up in the farming community of Beasley, TX. Ordained minister of the United Church of Christ at Frieden’s Evangelical and Reformed church in Beasley, TX. In 1955.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Graveside service will be held at Cottonwood Cemetery Rosenberg on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:30am.
