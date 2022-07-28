Reuben Palomarez, 55, was born on Sept. 2, 1966, in East Bernard, TX., and went to be with his “Lord & Loved Ones” on July 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors from 5pm to 8pm on Mon., Aug. 1, 2022, with a Rosary being prayed @ 6:30pm.
Graveside service will be held on Tues., Aug. 2, 2022, in Fulshear Cemetery.
Reuben is preceded in death by his brother, Felix Lopez.
He leaves behind his parents, Raymond Palomarez and Aurora Chavez; son, David Palomarez; daughters; Stacy Palomarez, Ashley Palomarez, Jennifer Palomarez, Alexis Palomarez and Catalina Palomarez; brothers, Raymond Palomarez, Chris Palomarez, Luciano Lopez, Kelly Lopez and Natividad Morin Jr., sisters, Guadalupe Patterson and Patrick, Marlissa Richards; 5 grandchildren;
along with numerous friends, family, and other loved ones.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
