Regina Munoz Fabela, 69, of Brookshire was born on September 7, 1952 in Beasley, Texas and she passed away on December 9, 2021 in Houston, TX.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melisio Munoz and Guadalupe Rangel Munoz and sisters, Consuelo Rangel and Guadalupe Torres.
Regina is survived by her loving husband, Javier Fabela; children, Anna Palomarez and husband Sammy, Lola Cano, Robert Fabela and wife Malissa, Janie Enriquez, Susan Montenegro and husband Jesus; 18 grandchildren, siblings, Melesio Munoz Jr., Juan Munoz, Guadalupe Angel Munoz, Benjamin Munoz, Rito Munoz, Linda Gutierrez, Eloisa Munoz, Rosa Adela Munoz and Cruz Saucedo. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Fabela family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Justino Moreno, 82, of Houston passed away December 8, 2021. He was born April 14, 1939 in Placedo, TX to the late Gabriel Moreno and Refugio Silva Moreno.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jose Angel Moreno and his sister Elvira M. Padilla.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Victoria Moreno and his sister Maria Erlinda Moreno.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Iglesia Cristiana Palabra Viva III; 16718 W. Bellfort; Richmond, TX 77407 with Pastor Jorge Blandon officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
Pablo Esparza, 70, of Rosenberg, TX., was born January 25, 1951, and passed away on October 30, 2021, in Georgia.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors at 10:30am on Tues., December 21, 2021.
The family will be welcoming friends at 10:00am.
Pablo is preceded in death by his parents; Rumaldo “Jose” Esparza and Eusebia Rodriguez Esparza.
Words of condolence may be left for the Esparza family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
Bob Ricklefsen, 75, of Cedar Park, Texas passed away peacefully but unexpected on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with his loving wife, Diane, by his side.
He was born November 8, 1946, in Houston to Milton and Clara Ricklefsen.
Bob graduated from Lamar High School in Rosenberg, Texas where he played football, baseball, and basketball.
He completed his B.A. and M. Ed. In Industrial Arts Education from Sam Houston State University.
During the summers, he worked with the Superior Oil Company. Bob joined as Junior Executive Co-op with Ling-Temco-Vaught Aeronautics in Grand Prairie, Texas during his junior year of college. He rotated semesters working and attending college until graduation.
Bob taught at middle and high school levels for 28 years (Aldine, Alief, Alvin, and Katy ISDs).
Also, he sold insurance, owned his own company, Ricks Construction and Fencing, worked as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor, and served as a Director of Education at a half-way house for convicts leaving prison on parole.
He taught GED classes and helped 350 individuals to graduate.
Bob loved to travel.
He and Diane visited the Holy Land, many European countries, England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, and most U.S. states.
Bob had a green thumb and took great pride in his vegetable garden.
He enjoyed barbequing and cooking for family and friends.
For many years, Bob volunteered as a little league baseball coach and on the Mission Bend Cabildo swim team in Alief.
He distributed meals for Meals on Wheels and hosted numerous small bible groups in his homes.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Clara Ricklefsen, his brother, Larry and infant granddaughter, Ariel Lyn.
He survived by the love of his life Diane for 52 years of Cedar Park, Tx.; two sons, Troy Ricklefsen and wife Rebecca, grandchildren, Joel and Hope of Cedar Park, Tx.; Neil Ricklefsen of Cedar Park, Tx., granddaughters, Mary and Stella of Leander, Tx., and extended family.
Bob and the entire family are forever grateful for the love, prayers, and support of so many family and friends.
He left his handprint on our hearts and touched the lives of many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that contributions in Bob’s memory be send to the American Heart Assoc.
An intimate graveside service will be held for the immediate family in Houston, Tx. on January 7. 2022.
A memorial service, in celebration of Bob’s life, is to be held at eleven o’clock in the morning until 1pm on Wed, January 26 , 2022 in the North Auditorium of Hill Country Bible Church Austin, 12124 Ranch Road 620N. Austin, Tx. 78750.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family and enjoy a catered meal.
Miguel Garcia Trevino, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Houston. He was born February 7, 1935 in McAllen to Julian and Paulina Trevino. Miguel was of the Catholic Faith and served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Miguel was an independent insurance agent in the Houston area for many years until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Judith Ann Trevino, daughter, Maria Trevino, son, Michael Trevino, Lora Moody, daughter, Eric Trevino and wife Sonia, brother, Roy Trevino and wife Mary, 2 sisters, Lupita Herrera and husband Alfredo, Juanita Rodriguez, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Miguel was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Josefa Garcia.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with Burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at Noon on Wednesday until service time.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.