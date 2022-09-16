Rebecca Elizabeth Redmond

(3/18/1945-9/13/2022)
After a brief illness, Rebecca “Becky” Elizabeth Redmond, age 77, went peacefully and joyfully to meet Jesus on September 13, 2022.
Becky was born to Harold and Elizabeth (McKee) Green in Jackson, Tennessee where she spent her childhood and attended business college.
She soon met Kenneth on a blind date, which turned into a lifetime together.
They married in 1965 and moved to Starkville, Mississippi for Ken to complete his master’s degree.
They began their family and moved back to Tennessee, having lived in all regions of their home state (west, middle, and east) before relocating to Texas in 1979.
Becky was a telephone operator for a while but spent most of her years as a dedicated homemaker and mother to their three children, Todd, Beth, and Bart.
Once settled in Texas, she helped manage the family’s branch of Beltone Hearing Aid Center out of Rosenberg, did some housekeeping for individuals, and then found her niche doing receptionist, clerical, and bookkeeping duties for Universal Rectifiers until retirement.
Becky and Ken were married for 56 years until his passing in May of this year.
Rebecca joins her parents, Harold and Elizabeth Green, and her husband, Kenneth Redmond, in Heaven.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Jana) Redmond, Beth (Carl) Rios, and Bart (Rachel) Redmond, and her younger brother, Lyle (Yadrid) Green.
She leaves behind 6 granddaughters, Jordan (Jacob) Vandergrifft, Karlee (Trevor) Sakakini, Peyton (Aaron) Terry, Olivia Rios, Sydney Redmond, and Allison Redmond and 2 infant great-grandsons, Pierce Vandergrifft and Brooks Terry. She is also survived by a niece, 2 nephews, beloved family friends, Kimberly, Chris, Brandon, and Will Stewart, and numerous dear friends.
Throughout her years on this earth, Becky loved the “arts” in many forms: playing piano, singing in the church choir, listening to Christian music on the radio, painting and crafting with friends, watching and collecting movies of all kinds (especially Disney), and cooking.
She was a whiz in the kitchen, especially when it came to good southern comfort food. She used her kitchen talent for many years to serve her church family by cooking for Wednesday night prayer meetings.
Becky always adored her pets (mostly cats and dogs) and was a funny and friendly woman who “never met a stranger.”
She made everyone in her presence feel comfortable, special and loved.
Above all, Becky will be remembered for being a strong prayer warrior who loved studying and memorizing the word of God and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with others so that many may join her in everlasting life one day.
As per Becky’s request, no services will be held, but for those who feel led to donate in her memory, the family suggests supporting her favorite Christian radio stations, K-LOVE or KSBJ, or giving to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28)
