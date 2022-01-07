Raymond Garcia Anzaldua 82, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away Tuesday January 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Raymond was born in Palacios, Tx January 16, 1939, is survived by his loving wife of 63 yrs Epifania (Fannie) Rivera Anzaldua. Daughters Irma Morales, Esther Deleon and husband Gilbert, sons Raymond Jr and wife Patricia, Phillip Ray and wife Athena.
Eight grandchildren Eva Jean Morales, Michael Anzaldua, Raymond Anzaldua IV, Roxanne A. Gonzales, Samantha Morales, Paisley Anzaldua, Brandon Anzaldua and Joaquin Anzaldua. Ten Great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Sisters Maria Montalvo of Forth Worth, Texas, Susie Garivey of Pasadena,Texas, brothers Alex Anzaldua and Robert Anzaldua both from Rosenberg, Texas.
Raymond was preceded in death by his daughter Frances Anzaldua and son-in-law Rickey Dean Morales.
Raymond worked 30 plus years for Borden's Milk Distributors locally for many known individuals Joe Webb, Lonnie Kersten, Raymond Negrete, Buddy Hand and Benny Wleczyk.
We would like to thank our mother who never left his side, was there through thick and thin. She is definitely a little firecracker.
Special thanks to the people at Crossroads Hospice, Nurse Practitioner Monica Anzaldua, Nurse Whitney and Dr. Jeffery Lee.
A special thanks to Alexander Anzaldua III and Janet Valencia for taking time out of their busy schedule to come and cut dads hair.
Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond Anzaldua IV, Michael Anzaldua, Frank Rubio, Phillip Ray Anzaldua, Joshua Morales, Brandon Anzaldua, Raymond Garivey and Raymond Anzaldua Jr
Honorary pallbearers Gilbert Deleon and Nicholas Morales
