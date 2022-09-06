Funeral services for Ray Allen Leslie Hartfiel, Sr., 78, of Richmond will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Needville Public Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder funeral Home in Rosenberg with a Prayer service at 6:00 p.m.
He was born on January 10, 1944 in Wichita Falls, Texas and passed away on September 2, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas. Ray married his high school sweetheart, Betty Hartfiel on September 10, 1963 and they remained married for almost 59 years up until her death in April. The day of his funeral, will also be their 59th wedding anniversary. Together Ray & Betty raised 3 children, Ray Allen Jr., Lisa Kay and Carol Ann. He attended Durham College where he received his welding license. He started his career as a welder working at WKM in Richmond, Texas. He worked there for many years and had several close friends that kept up with each other over the years. In the early 80’s, he was given the opportunity to get back to his true calling, farming. He went to work for James Hand and worked from him until the early 90’s when James retired from farming. He enjoyed being back doing what he loved and he enjoyed working with James who he also regarded as a good friend. After James’ retirement, Ray went to work for Sonny Urbanek at Urbanek Farms and continued working for him up until December of 2020. Even when Ray was not on a tractor working for Sonny, he loved riding around checking on the crops. At Urbanek Farms, he was able to experience farming with all the latest and best tractors and equipment. He was like a kid at times excitedly describing the new equipment.
Ray loved making people laugh and his family will remember his humor, most times with himself as the object of the joke. In addition to farming, Ray loved gardening. He started with a small garden on the side yard and at one time had almost a half acre covered with his garden and a greenhouse. Ray also always loved cars – a passion that he shared with his son-in-law, Kevin Ward. He owned several cars that he enjoyed working on as a hobby and he was an avid NASCAR fan. If there was a race on, he would watch it on the tv in his barn. Ray was also very handy and loved making things. One year for Christmas, he and his son-in-law Chad Bishop made everyone bar-b-que pits. He also had a passion for collecting and loved anything old especially if it was old farming equipment.
Ray also loved to cook and bar-b-que. His barn was the meeting place for Wednesday night dinners and later Wednesday lunches where friends, neighbors, and local farmers gathered to cook, eat, and enjoy each other’s fellowship. The crew changed over the years and was maybe more rowdy in the early years, but everyone was always welcome at his barn.
Ray loved his wife, his three children, his extended family and friends, but above all of these, Ray loved his four grandchildren the most: Jack, Ray, Robbie, and Ava meant the world to Ray & Betty. PawPaw as they called him was their world also. He was always so proud of them.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Melvin Hartfiel and Helen Frieda Wittneben Hartfiel, son Ray Allen Hartfiel, Jr who passed away in 2016, and wife, Betty Jean Hartfiel who passed away earlier this year in April.
He is survived by his daughters Lisa Kay Ward and husband Kevin Arnold Ward; Carol Ann Bishop and her husband Chad Edward Bishop; grandchildren, Jack Weston Bishop, Ray Hartfiel III, Robert Hartfiel, Ava Nicolette Ward and sister and her husband, Linda Hartfiel and Cliff Rhodes, as well as special cousin, Norma Jean Talbot along with numerous cousins and friends.
Special thank you to Charlie Hand, Danny Bezecny, Sofia Ochoa, Marissa Martinez, Jazmine Gonzales, Tracy Curtner, Lina Curtner and Marla Rodriguez for their love and care of dad over the past few years.
In addition to the folks above, the family would also like to thank members of the “Wednesday Barn Crew” and the “Handy Stop Crew” who provided friendships over the years with our dad. In his last days, he specifically stated that he wanted each of you to know how much your friendships meant to him.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ward, Chad Bishop, Jack Bishop, Sonny Urbanek, Bert Urbanek, Daryl Poncik, Byron Wittneben and Brian Riendeau. Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie Hand, Joe Hand, Clay Wittneben, Billy Kopycinski along with all the “Wednesday Barn Crew”.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Hartfiel family at www.cabllero-ryderfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.