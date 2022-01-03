Ray A. Davis departed this life on December 28, 2021. He was born October 5, 1951 in Rosenberg, TX and was the first of six children born to his parents Jewel Prince “JP” Davis and Albertha Coleman Davis.
He was a lifelong resident of Fort Bend County. He attended Lamar Consolidated High school with the class of 1970 and earned his diploma from Gary Job Corps. He was a charter member and the first president of the Fort Bend Black Heritage Society. Ray was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, boating, and hunting. He retired from Exxon Corporation after more than 30 years of service.
He leaves to mourn his children Llaron Davis and Landria Davis, four grandchildren Sierra Davis, Lauryn Davis, Justin Young and Victoria Davis and two great-grandchildren King and Kai. He is also survived by his siblings JB Davis, Sr, Annie Davis Fears (Cedric), Loretta Davis-Samuel (Adrian), Lola Davis, Ben Charles Davis (Tisha) and Pamela Black. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Kenneth Wayne Freeman and Michael Black.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Funeral services are entrusted to Dwight L. Williams, Director of Gooden Funeral Home located at 1716 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Church service will be held January 8, 2022 at Greater New Prospect Baptist Church, located at 14020 W. Richmond St. Needville, TX 77461 where Rev. A.L. Edwards is the pastor.
