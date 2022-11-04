Raul S. Saucedo, 91, of Rosenberg, Texas fell asleep in death on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1931 in Gonzales, Texas to Jose and Josefa Sanchez Saucedo. Raul was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness for over 47 years, and remained faithful to his God, Jehovah, until his death. He was a hard worker and took great pride in tending to his yard and loved helping others learn about the Bible. This loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Raul is preceded in death by his son, Ricardo Saucedo; sisters, Alice Saucedo, Hermina Lopez, and Nancy Fernandez; and a grandson, Marchello Saucedo.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Janie Cuarenta Saucedo; daughters: Victoria and Patrick Hood; Linda and Mario Ramon; Cecilia, and a son, John; sister, Linda Davila; grandchildren, Nora and Jose Lopez, Laura and Jose Franco, and Mario II and Emily Ramon; great grandchildren, Mario & Raul Franco and Ella Ramon; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
We will greatly miss our husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, ‘Sugar Dad’, and wait for the day when Jehovah God fulfills his promise mention in John 5:28, 29, when we will see Raul again in an earthly paradise. Raul is now resting in peace, in the memory of his loving heavenly Father, Jehovah, awaiting that day.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 700 W. Fairgrounds Road, Rosenberg, Texas.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
