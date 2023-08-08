Funeral Services for Raquel Leal, 45, of Richmond, Texas will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic 1600 Avenue D, Rosenberg, Texas. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Raquel was born February 8, 1978, in Houston, Texas and she passed away August 6, 2023, in Richmond, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Virginia Mata.
She is survived by her husband Gilbert Leal, Jr.; her daughter Alexandria M. Soza; her brother Mateo Mata and wife Annette; her sister Priscilla Mata; as well as numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of other family members and friends.
To share memories of Raquel please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.