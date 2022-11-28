RANDELL E. FISHER
10-24-1953 – 11-18-2022
On Friday, November 18th, 2022, Randell Eugene Fisher lost his battle
with diabetes and kidney disease and went to be with our Lord in Heaven.
Randy was born in Beaumont, Texas on October 24, 1953, to parents
Edward Leroy Fisher and Eleanor Lois Fisher.
Randy loved, mowing the grass, going to the Beasley store in the mornings to
have coffee with friends, going next door to his brother and sister- in- laws to watch
Price Is Right and have coffee. He loved all sports, hunting and just hanging out with
family and friends. He graduated from James Madison High School in 1973 and worked
in the Gas and Oil field most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edward L. Fisher and Eleanor L Fisher,
brother Lynn Leroy Fisher, granddaughter Kylie Ann Fisher and grandson James Joseph Fisher.
Randy leaves his wife of 48 years Jeanette Fisher, son Jeffery Fisher, daughter Kellie Fisher,
sister Delores Harrison and husband James. Randy has 6 grandchildren, Dylan Hooper,
Alana Fisher, Krista Fisher, Kora Hammitt, Tomi Hammitt, and honorary grandson Zaine along
with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday December 17th, 2022 at Friedens United Church of Christ
7526 Avenue I, Beasley, Texas 77417. In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in honor of Randy.
