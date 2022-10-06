Randall Raymond Boyd of Wharton, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
He was born on March 11, 1951 to Raymond and Florine Boyd in Houston, Texas.
Randall served our Nation proudly in the United States Marines before becoming a crane operator in our area.
Randall is survived by his son Robert Ray Boyd, sister Sandra Kunz and husband, Richard; brother Dallas W. Boyd and wife, Leann. Grandchildren Dylan Ray Boyd and William Parker and Destani.
Great grandchildren Bella, Chris and Mylo. He is also survived by the mother of his son Charlotte Hrncir Boyd whom he considered his good friend.
Private services will be held at a later date under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.