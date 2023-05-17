Randal Don McGuire, 66, of Needville, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Randal was born on December 15, 1956 to Verna Dell and Donald Eugene McGuire in Houston, Texas.
After graduating from Needville High School in 1975, he went on to attend Wharton County Junior College. In 1976, he established and began operating McGuire Trucking, which he proudly owned and operated until his death.
Randal married Terry Horak on February 14, 1981 and recently celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Before welcoming their two children, Katherine Rose and Michael Don, they enjoyed building their careers and traveling together.
Many things brought Randal joy in life, including traveling with his family and friends, cooking for others, and taking care of the people he loved. He had a servant’s heart, and fulfilling the needs of others brought him great happiness.
Randal was known for going on shopping expeditions, often bringing home items for others because “it was a good deal”.
While this always made family and friends laugh, his heart for thinking of others was evident through this and many other kind, thoughtful gestures.
Randal was predeceased by his father; brother, Dudley McGuire; father-in-law, Jerry Horak; and brother-in-law, Allen Newell.
He is survived by his mother, Verna Dell McGuire; loving wife, Terry; daughter, Katie McGuire; son, daughter-in-law, and grandson Michael, Keely, and Beckett Don McGuire; sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Bud Hurta; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Newell and Vicki Fuchs and husband, Bobby; nieces and nephews, Chad Hurta, Amy and Jarrod Stasney, Kelly and Chris Climer, Jeffrey and Amy Newell, Kyle Newell, Bryan Fuchs and Danny Spradlin, Patrick and Sidney Fuchs, Staci and Trey Wilson, and many great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Francis “Goose” Buzek, Bud Hurta, Chad Hurta, Charlie Kohleffel, Jeff Newell, Alan Sydow, Reed Wieghat, and Gene Smith. Randy Barina and Quinton Janak will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, with services to follow at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Immanuel Evangelical Church or any other charity of your choice.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
