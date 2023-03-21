Ramona Marie Martin was born on January 18, 1959 in Ponca city, Oklahoma to Ethel and Will Griggs. She passed in her home in Lovelady,Tx. on Monday March 20, 2023. She was a loving daughter,mother ,grandmother, and friend. She was proceeded in death by her father Will Griggs, sister Cindy Gifford, and nephew Jason Littlewalker.
She is survived by her mother Ethel Boyd, daughters Christian and husband Jesse Flores, Angela and husband Jaime Cavender, Ashley Guntle, and 7 Grandchildren — Jesse Flores, Nichole Carr, John Flores, Jayden Cavender, Marina Anzaldua, Joshua Flores, and Zeperiah Pleasent and nephew Paul and Chandra Jones.
Services will be Saturday March 25, 2023, at 1:00 at Cowboy Church in Trinity, TX.
