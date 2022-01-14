Funeral services for Ramiro “PJ” Reyes, 62, of Richmond will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg with interment following at San Gabriel Cemetery in Richmond.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on October 28, 1959 in Sugar Land, TX. and he passed away on January 14, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cosme M. Reyes and Juanita M. Reyes; brothers, Edward Martinez, Juan Jose Reyes, Alfredo Reyes, Cosme Reyes Jr.; uncle, Manuel Murillo; aunts, Jesusa Trevino, Antonia DeLaCruz, Andrea Guillen and Carmen Murillo.
Ramiro is survived by his sister, Catherine R. Loya; brother, Juan Manuel Reyes; nephews, Juan Loya and wife Anna, Fabian Reyes and wife Sally; great niece; Brooklynn Reyes; great nephews, Fabian Reyes Jr. and Eric Reyes.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Reyes family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
