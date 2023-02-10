Funeral Services for Raevenna (Rae) Melba Harborth of Rosenberg, TX, are set for 10 AM Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1513 West Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Rev. Felix Carrion officiating. A private family Graveside Service will follow. After the Graveside Service, the family invites everyone to a Reception at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Rosenberg, TX.
Visitation will from 5 — 7 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Rae was born on April 23, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA, to Ray and Melba Schluter. She died February 4, 2023, in Rosenberg, TX. Rae graduated from San Bernardino High School, and her family moved to New Braunfels in 1949. In September 1948, she contracted polio and dealt with it her entire life. She met Harold Harborth at a dance in New Braunfels and one year later flew to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he was stationed in the Air Force. They were married March 4, 1953, at the chapel on Ladd Air Force Base and attended dog sled races for their honeymoon. They had many adventures together travelling the world to Europe, Africa, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico.
Volunteering was an important part of their lives, and they worked at many volunteer organizations. Rae worked almost 50 years raising money for the Crop Walk. She worked with local literacy programs for over 10 years, made quilts to provide to auction for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for Elk Habitat, and participated in the Women’s Guild and many other groups at St. John’s United Church of Christ.
In the early 1960’s, Rae started a daycare business in her home and then moved it to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Rosenberg, TX, for approximately 30 years, with as many as 100 children a day attending.
Rae was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Harborth, and by her parents, Ray and Melba Schluter.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Harborth and Robert Harborth and wife Teresa Noryian; six grandchildren, Stephanie Noryian, Kathleen Harborth, David Harborth, Chris and Erik Carter, and David McDonald; ten great grandchildren, David and Isaac Gonzalez, Levi Koch, Zach and Raeanna Harborth, Addisen, Brendan and Cai, Erik and Abigail Carter; one sister, Ellarae; and one brother, Calray.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1513 West Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Harborth family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
