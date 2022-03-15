Phyllis Stravitsch, 71, of Richmond, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Ms. Stravitsch was born August 18, 1950 in East Meadows, New York to Salvatore and Marie D’Amico. She grew up in East Meadows, graduated from East Meadows High School, and attended Business College for a year. She was employed as a secretary as well as in sales, where she was the top 2% in sales out of approximately 1,000 agents at Continental Airlines. Phyllis lived in Houston with her family for many years, and eventually moved to Richmond in 2013. She gave generously of her time, volunteering in her church and community. Ms. Stravitsch was active in the Sacred Heart Rosary Guild, Society of St. Margaret Mary, and was very active in the Del Webb Sweet Grass Community including the Card Crafters, Drama Club, Sweet Grass Singers, Day Trippers, Singles Club, Needlecrafters, That’s Entertainment Club, Ladies Night Out, and more. She also volunteered at Pennywise Thrift Store, where proceeds go to battered women.
Ms. Stravitsch was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her son Richard Stravitsch and wife Adrienne of Harker Heights, Texas; son Christopher Stravitsch and wife Sarah of Katy, Texas; grandchildren Eden, Sophia, Elizabeth, Arabella, Mary, Anne, Juliana, Joseph, and Clara; and sister Marilyn Moran of Bradenton, Florida.
Phyllis was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and faithful friend. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and community.
A visitation with family will be held on March 17, 2022 at 5:30pm followed by a rosary at 7pm at Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, Texas 77494.
A funeral Mass followed by a reception will be held on March 18, 2022 at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S Fourth St, Richmond, Texas 77469.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated, at a date and time to be determined, at the Del Webb Lakehouse.
In lieu of flowers, please give flowers to an elderly neighbor or grandparent, or donations can be sent in her honor to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.