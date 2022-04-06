Peter Lee Daniels, 66, of Needville, Texas went to be with his Lord on April 3, 2022, in San Antonio after suffering a stroke.
He was born on July 12, 1955 in Uvalde, Texas to Leo and Ruth Daniels. Peter’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping outdoors and attending rodeos with his son.
He loved being with his grandchildren and was often referred to as “Papa.”
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Barbie Anderson Daniels, his children Haley Daniels and her fiancé’ Jake Herrington, Eric Daniels and his wife Ashlee Daniels, Alissa Mensik and Kyle Acre, Kristin Wells and husband Benjamin and Ryan Daniels Gaitan; Seven grandchildren: Wyatt Herrington, Magnolia Daniels, Lincoln McCullough, Forest Acre, Cody Wells, Samantha Wells and Brooke Wells; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Deacon Don Murrile to officiate.
Burial to take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pallbearers to include Eric Daniels, Jake Herrington, John Gentry, Johnny Gentry, Craigan Colunga, Jimmy Pelham and Brent Anderson.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
