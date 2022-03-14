Peggy Jo Walcik Raesner of Guy, TX, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2022, in Richmond, TX, at the age of 80.
Peggy is survived by her children, Greg Raesner and his wife, Janet, Kyle Raesner and his special friend, Michelle; and granddaughter, Makenzie Raesner and her special friend Jacob. She is also survived by her sister Doris Gurecky and her husband, Joe, sister in-law Martha Miller and numerous nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde Raesner; her parents Ed and Norma Walcik, her in-laws Homer Raesner and Sophie Zwahr Raesner McDougal, step-father in-law, Claude McDougal & her brother in-law, Alton Raesner.
Peggy was born on August 26, 1941, in Guy, Texas to Ed and Norma Walcik. She was a 1959 graduate of Needville High School and later married her high school sweetheart, Clyde Raesner, on June 3, 1961. She obtained her Bachelors of Arts from Sam Houston State Teachers College in August of 1962 and began her teaching career at Dulles High School in Sugar Land, Texas. After the couple was blessed with the birth of 2 sons, she took a short leave to raise her family & later returned to teaching English at Needville High School, where she later (reluctantly) retired. Her passion has always been education and being involved with kids. She demonstrated this through her involvement in the PALS program, the Needville Youth Fair & establishing the Guy 4-H club.
Peggy spent many happy years supporting Clyde & her two boys going fishing, participating in rodeos, farming, working cattle, showing animals, dancing and being with friends and family. Her hobbies included reading a book, oftentimes in only a couple hours, gambling, crocheting, embroidery, cross word puzzles & attending plays. Her sons and granddaughter remember her as a sassy, spit fire, who always spoke her mind & always made her presence known.
Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, Texas 77461. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Immanuel Evangelical Church, with Rev. Ron Shifley officiating. Burial will follow in Guy Cemetery, Guy, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Needville Youth Fair Corporation Memo: Peggy Raesner, P.O. Box 237, Needville, TX 77461 or to Needville High School Memo: PALS Program, P.O. Box 412, Needville, TX 77461.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center & Resolutions Hospice. A special heartfelt thank you to Michelle Kolar for her love and dedication and for being both Clyde & Peggy’s special Angel.
Condolence messages may be written for the Raesner family at www.garmanycarden.com.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.