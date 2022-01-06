Peggy Gunter Dickenson, of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 26 at the age of eighty-seven. After battling cancer, Peggy died under the care of Crossroads Hospice of Texas.
Peggy was born to Arthur and Cleo Gunter on May 21, 1934, in San Saba, Texas. Peggy is predeceased by her daughter Deborah Dickenson Ward and her brother Billy Gunter.
Peggy is survived by her husband of seventy years, Charles Keith Dickenson and their children. Charles Dickenson (Debra) of Delta, CO., Cynthia Dickenson Cisneros, of Dallas, TX, Richard Dickenson (Cheryle) of Spicewood, TX and their son-in-law Kenneth Ward of Slidell, LA. Ten grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren will cherish the memory of their Grandma Peggy.
Many years of Peggy's life were spent on the tennis courts as a player, instructor and official. In addition to being an accomplished player, she held the position of President of the Houston Tennis Umpires Association for several years. Whether it was at West Side Tennis Club or Pecan Grove Country Club, Peggy enjoyed her time on the courts and playing bridge with her many friends.
Peggy and Keith worshipped at Houston's First Baptist Church and the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made in Peggy's memory to the church. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Peggy's life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.