Peggy Eileen Marek Young went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022, at her home in Rosenberg, Texas. She was born on December 7, 1948, in East Bernard, Texas, to Leonard and Willie Jo Marek.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Willie Jo Marek.
She graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1967 and was a graduate of the University of Houston.
Peggy worked in the accounting and tax office of Security Church Finance in Spring, Texas, for 30 years. After her retirement, she moved back to Rosenberg.
Ms. Young is survived by her son, James David Reuter of Houston; her brother, Clyde Alan Marek of Rosenberg; nephews Stacy (Jackie) Marek and Cody (Missy) Marek; great-nephews Collin Marek, Cory (Brittney) Marek, and Trampus Marek; and last but not least, her faithful dog Indy.
Peggy was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was loved by everyone who knew her. She was also active in the reunions of her Lamar High School graduating class of 1967 and stayed in contact with her childhood Girl Scout Troop. The most important things in her life were her faith in Jesus and her beloved son, James.
A service honoring Peggy’s life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, TX 77471 on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Casey DuBose officiating. Viewing will be at the same location at 10:00 AM on the same date. Interment will be at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The Calvary Jewels of Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany and Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th St, Rosenberg Texas 77471 (281)342-4671..
