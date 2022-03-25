Visitation for Pedro Moreno, 73, of Rosenberg will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Moreno was born February 17, 1949, in Rosenberg, Texas and he passed away March 22, 2022, in Rosenberg, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Elideo and Pabla Moreno, his sister Guadalupe Moreno.
He is survived by his sister Hortencia Tristan, Numerous nephews, and nieces as well as other loving family members and friends.
“We are limited to (100) number of guests at time of service, we do request that everyone in attendance continue to practice social distances and masks are always required. Children are required to be always seated with parents.”
To share memories of Mr. Moreno please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg.
