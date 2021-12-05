Pearl Virginia Lewis passed away Nov. 30 2021 in Richmond Texas. She was born Jan. 1, 1930 in Kingsville Texas.
The daughter of Lyman Hanson and Edna Springs.She graduated Alice High School. And went
to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Corpus Christi Texas. she worked there
as a telephone operator and Distribution supervisor for 35 years. She loved her job and family and
had many friends. She raised her daughter and 2 sons. She loved life, and people. Remembered for her laughter and good wit. And will be missed. Pearl is survived by her daughter Debra Wilson Doty son in law, George Doty, Son, Billy Michael Wilson Sr, Brother, Kenneth Smith, also 6 grandchildren Billy M Wilson JR, Regina C Bronk, Amber Wilson, George N Doty II , Tara L Doty, John Edward Wilson JR. and 7 Greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, R.J. Hanson, Edna L. Carter, Richard Hanson, l
Lyman Hanson Jr., husband Cliff Lewis, and son John Edward Wilson Sr.
Graveside services will be held at Noon Dec. 6, 2021 at Morton Cemetery, Richmond Texas with a celebration of life luncheon afterward.
