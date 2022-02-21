A memorial service for Paul Garza, 64 of Sheridan, Texas is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, Texas with Pastor Victor Morrison officiating.
Paul Anthony Garza was born on March 11, 1957 in Sheridan, Texas to Guadalupe “Lupe” and Antonia (Gallardo) Garza. He graduated from Rice High School in 1975. Paul worked for many years as a scheduler with the Southern Pacific Railroad and continued on with Union Pacific Railroad. Paul enjoyed watching football and liked to travel. His faith in Christ was very important. Paul loved his pets Chulo, Chase, Daisey Mae, and Tiger. In 2015, he was diagnosed with cancer and fought it for nearly seven years before passed away the evening of Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home in Sheridan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lupe & Antonia Garza, and four siblings, Tony Garza, Patsy Wasicek, Alma Munoz & her husband George, and Marvin Garza.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Jalissa Coleman & Delbert Jr. of Needville; two grandchildren, Paityn and Maison Coleman of Needville; five siblings, Daniel & Sharon Garza of Houston, Gene & Cecelia Garza of Sheridan, Verna & Albert Qurogia of Sugarland, Virginia Garza of Austin, and Adrian Garza and Rob Bound of Pearland; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wasicek of Sheridan; girlfriend, Elizabeth Carmona, and numerous, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
