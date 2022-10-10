Paul Allan Jacob – beloved father, Paw Paw, brother, friend and travel buddy – passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, one month shy of his 73rd birthday.
Born November 14, 1949, in Aurora, Ill., Paul was the third of four children born to Howard and Mary Ann Jacob. The family moved to the Texas panhandle soon thereafter, where he was a proud Ding Dong Daddy from Dumas. Paul was involved in band and golf in high school but valued most the time he spent with his many friends. He earned a BBA from West Texas State University before moving to Richmond, where he lived for nearly 50 years. Paul was a longtime member of Fort Bend Country Club, a Life Member of the Fort Bend County Fair Association, and a proud former champion of the Fort Bend County Men’s Gin Tournament.
Family and friends are what Paul loved most in life, making as much time as he could for both. He enjoyed frequent road trips along I-10 East for Pai Gow pilgrimages and concerts (and always remembered to tithe at his favorite spots in Lake Charles, Biloxi, Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe). Surrounding himself with those whom he loved was important, whether that was at holiday gatherings, taking his mom on a cruise to Alaska or a family holiday weekend in Rockport. Paul cherished the close, special relationships he had with others and thrived being the life of any party. It’s no surprise, then, that he loved cooking, grilling Jacob Juicy hamburgers and making his grandkids’ favorite treats: banana bread, Texas Trash and pumpkin bread.
Paul loved making memories, too. Attending Balloon Fiesta annually in New Mexico was a favorite, waking up early and staying up late for Night Glow to see the sky filled with colorful balloons that matched his personality. New Orleans and many a Mardi Gras festivity also played an important part in Paul’s life, where he lived for a number of years at 3915 St. Charles. And he never let anyone forget about his hole-in-one at FBCC’s seventh hole in the 1980s with a 3-iron … even if it would take a couple drivers for him to reach the green today if the club was still around (we won’t talk about his disdain for crossing the creek on #16!)
Paul is survived by his two sons, Matt and Nick, daughters-in-law Alison and Mallory, and four grandchildren who brightened his life like no one else could: Carter, Molly, Margaret, and Catherine. Other survivors include: brother Butch Jacob (Janie); sisters Sallie Lloyd (Glenn) and Nancy Gant (Neil); his children’s mother, Cissy Kocian; numerous nieces and nephews; and legions of friends, especially Doris Farquhar and Arleeda Wooster. He was preceded in death by his parents and his “husband-in-law,” Jim Kocian.
A celebration of Paul’s life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson Street, Richmond, TX 77469..
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul’s memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the ALS Association, or to a charitable organization of your choice.
Condolence messages may be written for the Jacob family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
