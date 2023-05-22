Patsy Lingnau Watts (80), of Richmond, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Sugar Land, Texas.
Patsy was born February 26, 1943, in New Gulf, Texas to Alfred John (“A.J.”) and Erna Elsie (Kunz) Lingnau. She was raised in Pasadena, Texas, graduating from Pasadena High School in 1961, where she was a member of the band, and then furthered her education at East Texas State University. She briefly lived in Stafford, Texas, before making her home in Richmond, Texas. Patsy worked for Briggs Weaver and Tenneco before opting to stay home and raise her family. She then returned to work as a school secretary for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District at Crockett Middle School and Bess Campbell Elementary School and retired after 25 years of service to the children of this community. Patsy was an old-fashioned school secretary and surrogate mother to all, often offering lunch money to kids in need.
Patsy and Foster L. Watts, Jr., her beloved husband of 53 years, met in Miami, Fl., in July 1969, after vacationing separately in the Bahamas and in Jamaica. Their first date was in August 1969, at Patsy’s home with a family lunch of Erna’s fried chicken. Foster and Patsy were married at First Lutheran Church in Pasadena on May 9, 1970. Sylvia, Butch, and A.J. followed, completing their family. Patsy and Foster were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rosenberg, Texas. She spent many years volunteering at Lamar Little League, serving as Vice President, and managing the concession stand while Foster coached all of the children. She spent many years volunteering and carpooling other children to and from Deaf Smith Elementary School, where she was on the Board of the PTA, R&R Aquatics, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Lamar Little League, dance, ballet and gymnastics. Patsy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who comforted her family and friends with cooking. She became a surrogate mother to her children’s and granddaughter’s friends and was loved by all.
Patsy and Foster were devoted to each other and rarely left each other’s side. They enjoyed many years at the family bay house on Caney Creek in Sargent, Texas fishing, water skiing, and cooking with their family. After the kids were grown, they traveled and took 38 cruises, making many new friends all over the world. Patsy enjoyed Pacific Grove, California and Monterrey Bay listening to music from the 50’s and 60’s. For the last 10 years, they spent every evening on the back patio of their family home after the evening news talking and calling each of their children.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Foster L. Watts, Jr; children, Sylvia Watts Moore and husband Scott Moore of Sugar Land, Texas, Foster L. Watts III (“Butch”) of Houston, Texas, and Alfred John Watts (“AJ”), of Richmond, Texas; granddaughters, Hannah Scott Moore, and Molly Foster Moore, of Sugar Land, Texas, Brooklyn Anne Watts of Cibolo, Texas, and Addison Jane Watts of The Woodlands, Texas; sister, Roberta Jean (Lingnau) Hodson, of Pasadena, Texas; niece, Lana (Hodson) Webb and Stephen Webb, and nephew, Larry Hodson, Jr. and Cheryl Hodson, both of Deer Park, Texas, and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred John Lingnau and Erna Elsie (Kunz) Lingnau.
Patsy was very humble and her life was devoted to loving and caring for all she met.
Visitation will be 5 — 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at St Paul Lutheran Church, 1208 5th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 24, 2023, also at St Paul Lutheran Church, with burial following at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Memorials may be given in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Condolence messages may be written for the Watts family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.