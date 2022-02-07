Patsy Ann McDaniel Olive, 83, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 in Columbus, She was born February 3, 1939 in Ridgely, Tennessee to Homer and Helen King. Patsy was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Hugh Tim Olive, 2 sons, Victor McDaniel, Kelly McDaniel and wife Vivien, numerous grand and great grandchildren along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Zeke Floes will officiate.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.