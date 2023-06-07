As the curtain closes, our dear mother has gained her wings. Patsy Ann Alston passed away peacefully June 6, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. Patsy was 87 years old.
Patsy was preceded in death by Oran Alston, her parents Rome and Jamie Landry, son Scott Herring, son in law Tim O'Sullivan, and grand daughter in law Erica McKinney. Survivors include daughters Debra, Tracy and Toni, daughter in law Debbie Cook, grandchildren Tater McKinney, Brandi Schramme Albert and her husband Houston Albert, Megan O'Sullivan, great grandchildren Allie and Tyler McKinney and Brody and Bayler Albert, sisters Romell Underwood and Julie Maxcey and her husband Jim Maxcey, and many loved nieces and nephew and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapel located at 3900 BF Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
