Patricia Ann Harris, 86, passed peacefully into eternity at her home in Houston on December 9, 2021 — her faith became sight.
Being richly blessed with a long, joy-filled life of service to our Lord, her dear husband, and her family, Patricia “Patsy” leaves a legacy of faithfulness, joy, peace, and love for all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. It was said by many, she was one of the most gracious and faithful Christians you would ever meet.
She was born in Washington D.C., on January 22, 1935, to George and Ivy Williams.
She attended Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, Maryland and married the love of her life, Clarke Hunter Harris, on June 25, 1955. Patsy made a loving home for her family.
She and her husband, modeled to their children the love of Christ, compassion, and peace. She worked for many years for Trammell Crow of Houston, Texas, where she delighted every soul that came through their doors.
Upon her husband’s retirement, they took to the road and explored our beautiful country in their motor home.
Throughout her life, Patsy loved celebrating the holidays with her family, decorating her home like something out of a magazine, keeping others honest on the golf course, passing beauty on to others through creative projects, and filling her home with happiness.
Until her very last breath, Patsy showed us what it looks like to walk humbly, live graciously, and love fervently in service to our Lord. Her legacy lives on in her large, extended family. Clarke and Patricia were long time members of Sugar Creek Baptist Church where they both will be missed.
Patricia is survived by her children, Karen Gilbert, Kevin Harris, Kathy Heinze, and Kelly Harris; grandchildren, Kimberly Fromberg, Timothy Heinze, Kristy Gibson, Kyle Harris, Tucker Gilbert, Kelly Perry, Hunter Gilbert, Courtney Heinze, Hannah Doiron, Lauren Harris, Bailey Harris, and Blake Harris; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Williams, Marla Bleicher, Anne Marie Fitness, and Doris Williams; and numerous other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her, husband Clarke Harris; parents, George and Ivy Williams; brother, George Williams; sister, Barbara Wismer; and grandson, George Gilbert.
The funeral was held at Brookside Funeral Home-Champions of Houston on December 16th, and Mrs. Harris is laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery alongside her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.