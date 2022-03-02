Pamela Messer, cherished wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Monday February 28, 2022, at 80 years old, after a long battle with chronic pain and illness. She had a long and full life.
She loved to travel with her husband of 51 years Deacon John Robert Messer and with her grandchildren. She owned her own business, Pamela’s Statuary, in California for over 20 years. She co-founded the Christian Services Program at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in San Gabriel California and devoted many years of volunteer service to the parish community.
She is survived by her sister and best friend Susan Nelson, her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
The Memorial Service for Pamela Messer will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 507 South 4th St., Richmond TX 77469. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.
Condolence messages may be written for the Messer family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
