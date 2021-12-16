Pablo Esparza, 70, of Rosenberg, TX., was born January 25, 1951, and passed away on October 30, 2021, in Georgia.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors at 10:30am on Tues., December 21, 2021.
The family will be welcoming friends at 10:00am.
Pablo is preceded in death by his parents; Rumaldo “Jose” Esparza and Eusebia Rodriguez Esparza.
Words of condolence may be left for the Esparza family @
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
To plant a tree in memory of Pablo Esparza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.