Funeral Services for Ora Lee Ann Kuban Preuss, 82, of Needville, TX, are set for 2:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, 9122 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461, with Rev. Dr. Nora Fitch officiating. Burial will follow in Needville Public Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 — 2:00 PM Thursday, for one hour preceding the funeral service.
She was born Ora Lee Ann Kuban on November 17, 1940, to Felix Kuban and Ruby McCafferty Kuban. She died January 15, 2023, in Victoria, Texas. Ora Lee was a devout Christian and was a longtime member of St . Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Needville, TX. She was a retired telephone operator. She loved cats and she loved gardening.
Survivors include 5 nieces: Peggy Ybarra (Daniel), Dr. Melissa Lambright (George), Denise Yennior (Greg), Angie Smith, and Sheree Folkens (Russell); 2 nephews, Chris Kuban (Donna) and James Preuss; sister-in-law, Carol Preuss; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Ora Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Ruby Kuban; brother, Felix Kuban, Jr.; brother-in-law, Robert Preuss; sister-in-law, Ann Ferguson; and nephew, H. V. Ferguson III.
Memorials may be given in her memory to St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 389, Needville, TX 77461.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
