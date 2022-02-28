Olivia Rodriguez Garcia, 86, loving mother of four, passed away February 23,2022, surrounded by loving family. Olivia was born July 25,1935, to Manuel Rodriguez and Apolinar Padilla in Cuero, TX. Olivia was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and she incorporated that into her motherhood. As a mother she was generous, loving and kind. Olivia became a grandmother and she was absolutely thrilled about her family growing even bigger. In her free time, Olivia loved to sew and spend time doing yard work and taking care of her plants. She also loved cooking for her family and friends for social gatherings. She worked in various cleaners throughout Rosenberg for 35 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and tons of friends. We know that we can’t have you here, but we’re happy knowing that you are dancing with the angels. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.
Olivia is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ofelia Pena. She is survived by her sisters Rita Garcia and Patricia Trevino, her life-long partner, Benjamin “Benji”Munoz, 4 daughters, Viola Martinez, Ramona Montoya, Apolinar Ramon, Maria Theresa Almanza, 17 grandchildren & numerous great grandchildren, who all adored her with all of their hearts.
There will be a service for those who would like to say their last goodbye to Olivia on the 3rd of March, 2022 from 3-7pm, with a Rosary at 6pm. Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.