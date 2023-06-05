Oliver Wendell Kunkel Jr., 75, of Sargent, Texas passed away on June 2, 2023 in Bay City, Texas.
He was born on June 4, 1947 in Houston, Texas to Oliver Wendell Kunkel Sr. and Margaret Foster Kunkel.
He graduated high school from Schreiner in Kerrville, Texas. After high school, Ollie honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
He then graduated from HBU with a Bachelors in Economics & Finance in 1987.
Ollie was a former J.P. and past President of First State Bank in Needville.
Ever the outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing, and his heart resided in the Texas Hill Country. Though he never attended school at the University of Texas, his Father did, and he followed in his dad’s footsteps of being one of their life-long supporters. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Fuchs Kunkel; children, Matthew Bryan Kunkel and wife Cristina, Erin Jill Rohan and husband, Thomas, Kirby Wendell Kunkel, and Cody Carl Kalkomey (Lorrie Jones); sister, Frances Pearl Snedecor and husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Taylor, Jorge, Kate, Kasey, Nathan, Noah, and Branson (Madelyn); great-granddaughter, Davy; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 4:30 p.m. followed by services at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Military honors will take place at the service.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.