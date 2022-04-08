Olga Chapa, 72, of Richmond, TX passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, February, 19th, 2022. She was proceeded in death by her her parents, Paul and Macaria Mendoza Corrales. And her two brothers, Richard and John Paul Corrales.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She is survived by her brother, Willie Coronado; sisters, Mary Corrales Ramirez and Doris Bailey; sons, Richard Chapa, Augusto (Augie) and wife, Carolyn Chapa; granddaughter’s, Kayla and Taylor Chapa; grandsons, Noah and Kaleb Chapa. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and friends who considered her family.
Olga was born on October 15, 1949 in Marianna, Arkansas as her parents traveled for work often. She was a devout Christian and had the gift of giving. She was so funny, loving and very creative. She loved crafts and was a very talented artist. But most of all, she was a great mother. Her children were number one to the point she was an adopted mom to all the boys childhood friends who could drop by and stay even in the middle of the night. Her doors and heart were always open. She will be greatly missed.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Chapa family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
