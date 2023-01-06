Funeral Services for Nieves Rosales Hernandez of Richmond, Texas will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 507 S. 4th St. in Richmond, Texas. Burial will follow at West Gethsemane Cemetery in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 507 S. 4h St. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Our dear beloved mother, Nieves Rosales Hernandez was called home by our Lord on December 31, 2022, at the age of 95. She passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Nieves was born in Donna, Texas to Tito and Juana Rosales and spent her youth in Saltillo, Coahuila. At the age of 17, she returned to Texas with an uncle in order to contribute to the family income by taking up work in the cotton fields. The difficulty of such grueling labor came with an unexpected reward, for it was there in the sweltering heat she met the love of her life, Benito Garcia Hernandez. Several years later they married in 1949 at the cathedral in her hometown of Saltillo on a most joyous Christmas Eve, celebrating well into the next morning. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage, eleven children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mom lived her life with love, kindness, and commitment to her family. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother. Cooking up a meal for her family was her specialty, as well as providing skilled and healing care for her children if they were hurt, but most of all she loved simply spending time with her family. She always said thanks to the Lord for her long and fulfilling life. She was a humble yet feisty woman, who enjoyed crochet and a good telenovela.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and companion, Benito Garcia Hernandez.
She is survived by her sister Julia Rosales, her children, Juanita Hernandez, Benita Gomez, Ricardo Hernandez and wife Patricia, Jose Hernandez and wife Hope, Silvia Alvarado, Rodolfo Hernandez, Eduardo Hernandez and wife Patricia, Francisco Hernandez, Fernando Hernandez and wife Christina, Diana Ibarra and husband Luis, and Dominga Herrera, along with 30 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends.
To serve as pallbearers will be Rodolfo, Eduardo, Francisco, Fernando, Michael, Fernando, Jr., and Nicolas Hernandez.
To share memories of Ms. Hernandez please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. Rosenberg, TX.
