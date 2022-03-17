Nick C. Hernandez, 83, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, in Richmond. He was born September 10, 1938, in Richmond to Pablo and Rafaela Hernandez. Nick was of the Catholic faith and worked as a carpet layer for many years in the Houston area.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Guadalupe Hernandez, 8 children, Sylvia Biggs and husband Richard, Irma Espinosa, John Barrera, Ricardo Barrera and wife Alma, Robert Hernandez and wife Consuelo, Delia Teel and husband Robert, Melissa Brown and husband, Malcomb, Anthony Hernandez, and wife Mary, 2 sisters, Antonia Meza and husband Ernest, Betty Martinez, 34 grandchildren, 43 Great Grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Nick Hernandez Jr. and numerous siblings.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
