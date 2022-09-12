Nicholas “Nic” Scott Cox, 39, of Richmond was born on October 2, 1982 in Houston, TX. and he passed away on September 8, 2022 in Houston, TX.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dan Cox. Nicholas is survived by his mother, Kay Cox, his brother, Beau Mathews, and his sister Vanessa Kincade, niece Mackenna Mathews and nephew Hunter Quintana. Nicholas had 2 children Colten and Payten Cox.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Cox family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
