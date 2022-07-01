Nelson A. Meyer of Needville, Texas passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022, at the age of 92. Born on July 9, 1929 to Herman and Clara (Kaack) Meyer, he grew up on the family farm outside of Needville and remained a lifelong resident of Fort Bend County. Nelson was a veteran, serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning home, he married his beloved wife, Betty Ann David in 1953, with whom he shared 48 years. Nelson was a successful farmer & rancher in the local area for over 50 years, tending to both crops and cattle until his well-earned retirement. When he wasn’t in the field or repairing equipment or fences, you could find him on the dance floor or in the kitchen whipping up his famous pecan pies.
Nelson was an involved with his community, holding various positions with Trinity Lutheran Church, a director of the Fort Bend County Farm Bureau, and a member of the American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed reconnecting with his army buddies at their annual reunions, traveling, and socializing with family and friends. His greatest role was that of a dedicated and proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Nelson is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Meyer, infant daughter Cheryl Meyer, parents Herman and Clara Meyer, and brother Gilbert Meyer. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Rudel and husband James, of Rosenberg, Texas; son, Leslie Meyer and wife Minnie Tom, of Arlington, Virginia; brother Melvin Meyer and wife Jenny, of Rosenberg, Texas; grandchildren, Shannon Mason and husband Greg, of Leander, Texas; Courtney Rudel of Richmond, Texas; James Rudel, III and wife Lettie of Rosenberg, Texas; Heather Ashton and husband Brad, of Rosenberg, Texas; Lee Meyer and Asa Meyer of Arlington, Virginia; great-grandchildren Addison Young, Cameron Young, Emma Rudel, Tessa Ashton and Clara Ashton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation and the funeral service will be held on July 5, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1512 Louise St., Rosenberg, Texas, with Rev. Wayne Schuler officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
To share memories of Mr. Meyer please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.