Nelda Mae Kreitz, 96, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023 in Needville. She was born July 6, 1927 in Kenny to Adolph and Lena Dahse. Nelda was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Janis Weisheit, Joyce, Kramer and husband Allen, Linda Kreitz, 2 sisters, Verdell Hafer and husband Alton, Eleanor Vogler, brother, Dennis Dahse and wife Doris, 3 grandchildren, Kendall Weisheit and wife Lauren, Jared Waldrep, Ashley Kramer, and 1 great grandchild, Addison Weisheit.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter Kreitz, sister, Erna Bell Laughlin and son Ray Kreitz.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 21, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday August 20, 2023 from Noon until 4 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
