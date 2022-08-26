Neil Andrew Banfield, Jr. passed away on August 20, 2022, in Rosenberg, TX. He was born on April 6, 1956, in Houston, TX at Hermann Hospital. He grew up in Rosenberg, TX. He attended Lamar Consolidated High School. He worked in the rice fields with his Dad. Then he started farming rice on his own.
Andy has 2 beautiful daughters, Angela and Ashley. He loved them with all of his heart.
He is predeceased by his parents, Neil A. Banfield and Carolyn Banfield. He is survived by his daughters, Angela Banfield and Ashley Banfield; the mother of his girls, Cheryl Banfield; sisters, Beverly Banfield, Duffy Banfield, Sally Gaskin and husband, Stan Gaskin; brother, James Banfield and wife Desiree’ Banfield; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson Street, Richmond, TX 77469.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Andy to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson St, Richmond, TX 77469.
Condolence messages may be written for the Banfield family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
