Nathaniel (Nate) Shorter, 43, of Richmond TX born Nov 19, 1978 departed this life March 7, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be March 19, 2022 at 2pm at Sandridge Baptist Church in Egypt, TX, with same- day visitation at 1p at the church. Masks are required. Most Precious Memories Entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979.532.3715.
