Nathan Richard McDaniel, May 15, 1981 - January 29,2023 passed away in Houston, Texas.
Nathan was a kind, caring and gentle person with people as well as animals. He enjoyed cooking and painting.
Nathan loved his family and was always ready to help them when needed. He will be missed for his kind heartedness and sharp wit.
Nathan is survived by his mother, Judy Cason McDaniel, his father, Richard McDaniel, his brother, Taylor McDaniel and half brother, Jason McDaniel. His other survivors include aunts, uncles and cousins.
A very special thank you to the Cardiovascular Unit at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center for the exceptional care they provided Nathan in his final days.
Nathan was a private person. There will be no services per his wishes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter, 1207 Blume Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471 or Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands, 902 Collins Road, Richmond, TX 77469 in honor of Nathan’s life.
Be kinder than necessary.
Everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.
