Graveside service for Nathan Eugene Jackson are scheduled for 10am Saturday June 25, 2022 at Powell Point Cemetery 13723 ½ Burnett Road Beasley, TX With: Pastor Broderick Sanford, Officiating. Visitation will be held at Powell Point Cemetery 9am to 10am. Mr. Jackson passed away at the age of 60. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Gooden Funeral Home 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg, TX PH: 281-342-9169 Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com.
