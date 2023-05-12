Natalie Elsie (Michalec) Silhavy of Rosenberg passed away on May 9, 2023, just weeks from officially becoming a centenarian.
Born June 21, 1923, in Needville, Texas to Joe and Elsie Hluchan Michalec, Natalie was raised on the family farm in the Long Point/Fairchilds community. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1942.
After graduation, Natalie worked at Hughes Tool Company in Houston, Texas proudly producing equipment to keep the economy moving during World War II. On June 18, 1946, in Sante Fe, New Mexico, she married John J. Silhavy, also from Fairchilds.
She and John lived in Houston for a while, but settled back in the Rosenberg area where she would work at home raising her two sons and a perennial garden to keep them fed.
After the children were grown, Natalie worked in food services in Rosenberg until she retired in the late 1980s.
True to her farming roots, Natalie remained an avid gardener throughout her life. She also loved working with crafts and helping John with various carpentry projects around the house. Her greatest love was for her grandchildren who would often assist her in these efforts.
She also enjoyed playing games like bingo and dominoes, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and caring for animals, especially her dog.
Natalie was a longtime member of Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville, Texas, and a lifetime member of S.P.J.S.T., having attained grand age status.
She always kept others unexpectedly entertained. Natalie’s most memorable quality was her quick wit and frequent quips, often being just as relevant and poignant in recent months as in her prime.
Natalie is preceded in death by her husband John, son Danny Silhavy, parents Joe and Elsie Michalec, sisters Maxine Michalec (infant), Irene Coker, and brother Odell Michalec.
Survivors include her son Larry Silhavy and wife Patricia; grandchildren Mark Silhavy, Tracy Beck and husband Brandon, and Justin Silhavy; brother J.D. Michalec and wife Sylvia; great-granddaughter Mikayla Beck; daughter-in-law Helen Silhavy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone in her community at Cambridge Square for caring, providing, and creating a home for Natalie over the past year.
Visitation will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church St, Needville, TX 77461 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm, to be followed by a service at 2:00 pm. Natalie will be interred at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg, afterward.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made in Natalie’s honor to Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville, an animal shelter, or an agricultural, gardening, nature, or wildlife cause.
Condolence messages may be written for the Silhavy family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
