Funeral services for Nancy Talasek are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Please check the funeral home website for a more complete obituary.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Talasek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.