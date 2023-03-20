Nancy Jane DeShazo, 83, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born January 15, 1940 to Sterling Page DeShazo and Beatrice Ann DeShazo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Marjorie Engelhardt.
Nancy is survived by her brother-in-law Lloyd Engelhardt and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Nancy worked for Texaco,, Wainoco, Krogers and retired from Beusa Energy. She had many wonderful friends and continued these friendships for life.
She will be greatly missed. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
To share memories of Nancy please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
