Nancy Carolyn Williams Talasek, passed away at the age of 83 in Needville, Texas on July 1, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Ruben Talasek Jr. and her mother Ruby Taylor and her father James Williams, grandson Taylor Page and Kanon Garcia.
She is survived by her children, Nickie Talasek of Needville, Earl and Jamie Freeman of Needville, Syed and Patty Sultan of Tomball, Robin Watson of Rowlet and Ernest Talasek of Rosharon.
Grandchildren, Lee Krenek, Krystal Siegrist, Doc’r Watson, Jade Watson, Jager Watson, Ryan Talasek, Saira Sultan, Emili Talasek.
Great-grandchildren, Nathan Krenek, Zoe Krenek, Eli Watson, Mia Rodgers, Veda Rodgers, Zeena Sultan, Ameera Sultan, Ares Talasek, Aubree Talasek, Zane Hanchey, Mae Hanchey and Corey Cabrerra, Braden Garcia.
Foremost and above all she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent her life living for her children and their families. She also took her mother into her home in her later years and continued to provide the extreme family bond that has been passed on throughout the generations in our family.
Nancy spent many years involved in multiple community activities and organizations. While our father was with the fire department for over 40 + years, she was on the ladies auxiliary and the pumper team. Our father had the position of city councilman when he passed away and our mother was assigned to take his place as city council woman, which she proudly took the reins and carried on his duties. Nancy was also beneficial in assisting with the planning committee for the Catholic Charities.
Nancy had many professions with her primary profession being a bookkeeper and accountant. She was the first female bus driver for Lamar Consolidated School District. She also had various other occupations throughout the years.
After she retired permanently, not only did she take care of her mother, she always went above and beyond to take care of family, extended family and close friends that needed any kind of help. She was truly and angel to her family and friends.
Visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. At the chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg in walking distance of the chapel.
