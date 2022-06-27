Nancy Ann “Ratliff” Weyand, born in Adamsville, Alabama went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2022, at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Allison John Weyand Sr., her parents, Lucian and Nora Ratliff, five brothers, Terrell, Arnold, Leland, Glen and Neil Ratliff, two sisters, Sara Baranoski and Margaret Ray. Nancy is survived by her five children, Allison Weyand Jr., Dorothy Grigson, Sharon Macha, Barbara Kerley and Joyce Walshak, Nine grandchildren, Robert Quincey Ricklefson, Rachel Macha, Jennifer Craig, Joshua Kerley, Jamie Zamarripa, Hank Walshak, Emily Walshak, Clinton Ray and Wendy Matlock, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday evening, June 30, 2022, from 4-7 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
