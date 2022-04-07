Myron "Mike" Harrison

October 15, 1926 – March 30, 2022
Myron L. “Mike” Harrison, Sr. passed away peacefully in the Brookdale Senior Living home in Houston, TX at the age of 95. Mike was born on October 15, 1926, to Shelton and Bertha Harrison in Kite, GA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Harrison. He is survived by his daughter and son, Diane Samples and her husband Joe Samples both of Sugar Land, TX and Myron L. “Mike” Harrison, Jr. and his wife Dawn Harrison both of Fort Worth, TX. Also by his grandchildren Aaron Samples, Mike Samples, Nicole Samples, Dave Harrison, Michelle Harrison Islas, Chenin Harrison, Cody Harrison, and Cayla Harrison. As well as 7 great grandchildren; Audrey Islas, Danielle Islas, Indi Harrison, Jet Harrison, Jayden Sharp, Landon Samples, and Trevor Samples.
Mike graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He married the love of his life, Rose Meneses, December 7, 1946.
Mike settled on a career with Texaco Inc. He started in the credit department and became the Western Region Credit Manager based in Los Angeles, CA. After 30 plus years, and after being promoted up the ranks, he retired from Texaco as the Assistant to the Vice President of Producing In Houston, TX. Throughout his life, he loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and had a life-long love-hate relationship with the game of golf. He enjoyed watching sports and was able to see his beloved Georgia Bulldog football team win the National Championship before being welcomed into heaven by his Savior.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the chapel at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 South Kirkwood Road in Stafford.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m., at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 13223 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478, with a reception to follow.
The interment will follow, via funeral procession to Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston.
